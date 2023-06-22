Missing Titanic Sub’s Owner Says All 5 Passengers Are Gone

Reuters

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that debris found on Thursday morning near the wreckage of the Titanic belongs to the five-person submersible that disappeared on a $250,000-a-head trip to the site on Sunday. The owner of the doomed submersible also conceded that those aboard are dead.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” OceanGate, owner of the Titan, said in a statement.

The grim concession came hours after search-and-rescue crews found a “debris field” near the wreck, some 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland and 12,500 feet underwater.

Read more at The Daily Beast.