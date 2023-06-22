13 credit unions in the US that anyone can join

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Some credit unions let you join from anywhere in the US.

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Some credit unions let you join online from anywhere in the US.

To become a member, give a small donation to a foundation or open a savings account.

You’ll prefer a credit union over a traditional bank if you want to earn a higher interest rate.

Credit unions require membership to open a bank account or utilize services. Usually, you’ll have to work for a select employer or live in a specific city or county.

However, some credit unions have pretty easy membership requirements that you let join from anywhere in the US.

If you’re open to banking with a credit union over a bank, we’ve put together a list of potential credit unions for you to consider.

Credit unions with easy membership requirements

1. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

Why it stands out: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union pays high interest rates on its money market account and CDs. It also has a rewards program that lets you earn points if you keep a certain amount of money in your account or use a bank credit card.

Membership requirements: The easiest way to join Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is to donate $25 to the Affinity Plus Foundation and open a savings account. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union has 29 branches in Minnesota and has additional ways to become a member if you live or work in the state.

2. Alliant Credit Union

Why it stands out: Alliant Credit Union has high-interest savings and checking accounts with low minimum opening deposits.

Membership requirements: You’ll be able to become a member of Alliant Credit Union if you join Foster Care to Success, a non-profit organization focused on foster youth (Alliant covers the $5 joining fee). You’ll also be able to join the credit union if you live in certain parts of Illinois or work at an eligible employer.

3. Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Why it stands out: Bethpage Federal Credit Union pays high interest rates on checking, certificate, and money market accounts. The certificates are especially appealing if you’re looking for an institution with a low minimum opening deposit — you’ll only need $50 to open one.

Membership requirements: Bethpage Federal Credit Union lets you join online from anywhere in the US, as long as you open a savings account with at least $5.

4. Blue Federal Credit Union

Why it stands out: Blue Federal Credit Union pays solid rates on certificates. The credit union also offers 24/7 live customer service, which is ideal if traditional banking hours don’t work for you.

Membership requirements: The easiest way to join is by donating $5 to the Blue Foundation and opening the Blue Federal Credit Union Membership Share Savings Account with another $5. However, if you live in Colorado or Wyoming, you also may qualify if you meet another membership requirement.

5. Connexus Credit Union

Why it stands out: Connexus Credit Union pays competitive interest rates on all of its accounts. The Connexus Xtraordinary Checking Account is a solid choice if your priority is finding a high-yield checking account.

Membership requirements: Connexus Credit Union lets you join online from anywhere in the US if you make a $5 donation to the Connexus Association. If you or a family member live in Minnesota, Ohio, or Wisconsin, see if you meet one of the credit union’s other membership requirements.

6. Consumers Credit Union

Why it stands out: Consumers Credit Union has a unique high-yield checking account that pays you a high interest if you meet the requirements. Its bank accounts have low minimum opening deposits. Customer support is also available 24/7 through live chat.

Membership requirements: Anyone in the US can become a member of Consumers Credit Union online. Just pay a one-time $5 membership fee and open a savings account.

If you’re an immigrant or not a US citizen, Consumers lets you use a Matricula Consular ID or permanent resident card instead of a US government ID to open an account.

7. Hope Credit Union

Why it stands out: Hope Credit Union is a Black-owned financial institution that gives back to local communities in certain parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. It has solid savings and checking accounts that don’t have monthly service fees.

As a Juntos Avanzamos designated credit union, Hope Credit Union lets you use a permanent resident card, foreign passport, or Matricula Consular if you don’t have a US ID. You’ll also be able to use an ITIN number instead of a social security number. If you plan on using an alternative ID, you’ll have to apply in person instead of online, though.

Membership requirements: Hope Credit Union lets you join online if you pay a $10 membership fee.

8. Latino Community Credit Union

Why it stands out: Latino Community Credit Union is a Hispanic American-led financial institution that provides financial literacy education and bilingual services to local communities in North Carolina. You can also open an account online from anywhere in the US. It has savings and checking accounts with low minimum opening deposits.

Membership requirements: If you don’t live in North Carolina, you can still apply online by submitting an application and paying a $8 membership fee.

9. NASA Federal Credit Union

Why it stands out: NASA FCU’s strongest products are its CDs. It pays high interest rates, especially on 9-month and 15-month terms.

Membership requirements: The credit union provides you with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Space Society, which makes you eligible to join.

10. Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Why it stands out: Pentagon Federal Credit Union pays competitive interest rates on its savings account and CDs. You also may like it if you’re part of a military family.

Membership requirements: The easiest way to become a part of Pentagon Federal Credit Union is by opening a savings account with at least $5. You’re also eligible for membership if you’ve served in the military or work at a select employer.

11. Premier Members Credit Union Earn Big Free Checking Account

Why it stands out: The Premier Members Credit Union Earn Big Free Checking Account is one of the credit union’s strongest accounts. It earns a competitive interest rate and doesn’t have monthly service fees.

Membership requirements: While Premier Members Credit Union is based in Colorado, you’re still eligible for membership if you join Impact on Education, a charity in the Boulder Valley School District, and open a savings account online. If you live in Colorado, check if you live in an eligible county or work at a select employer.

12. Quorum Federal Credit Union

Why it stands out: Quorum Federal Credit Union pays high interest rates on term accounts (what it calls CDs), and it has a high-yield savings account.

Membership requirements: The easiest way to join is to either become a member of the American Consumer Council or Select Savers Club when you fill out a Quorum FCU application. You can join the ACC for free. Although the SCC requires $5 to join, Quorum will cover the cost for you.

13. Wings Financial Credit Union

Why it stands out: Wings Financial Credit Union offers high-yield savings and checking accounts. If you meet the bank account requirements for one of these two accounts, you’ll earn a high rate.

Membership requirements: The easiest way to join Wings Financial Credit Union is to donate $5 to the Wings Financial Foundation. However, if you or a family work in the aviation industry or live in an eligible county or metro area, you also might be eligible.

What are the pros and cons of choosing a credit union

Are you still mulling over the decision of whether to pick a credit union or a bank? Here are a few of the main pros and cons to consider about credit unions, which might help sway your decision in determining whether a credit union is right for you.

Pros of joining a credit union

Earn high interest rates. Credit unions typically offer higher interest rates than traditional brick-and-mortar banks. However, with online banks, it might be more of a toss-up since interest rates are similar.

Look for a high-yield bank account at credit unions and online banks until you find one meets your needs. If you open a high-yield savings or checking account, you’ll have a safe place to store your money and earn a competitive rate with ease.

Fewer monthly service fees. Many of the credit unions featured on our list have bank accounts with zero monthly maintenance fees. At a traditional brick-in-mortar bank, you may need to keep a certain amount in your account each month or meet distinct requirements to waive the fee. Meanwhile, online banks might not charge any monthly fees.

Additional member perks. Some credit unions have rewards programs. For instance, Affinity Plus Credit Union has a rewards program that lets you earn points if you keep a certain amount of money in your account or use a bank credit card. Points can be spent on gift cards, travel, or even donating to charities.

Local banking options. Online banks may be online-only, so some might not have any physical locations. Credit unions often have a few local branches in a city or county. If you live near any of the credit unions mentioned, you still get to visit a brick-and-mortar location and deposit cash.

Cons of joining a credit union

Limited locations. Ultimately, your experience will vary depending on where you live. If you don’t live near a branch location, you’ll have to be comfortable with online and mobile banking. Otherwise, it may be a struggle to manage your account.

Fewer products and services. Some credit unions offer limited account options. If you want more variety in your account options, a brick-and-mortar bank or online bank is likely a better choice.

When should you bank with a credit union over a bank?

You should choose a bank over a credit union if you find specific accounts or services that are ideal for your goals. Many of the credit unions featured have high-yield bank accounts, so if you find an account that matches what you’re looking for, you won’t feel like you’re compromising because there are fewer products and services.

You also might want to choose a credit union if you struggle with traditional banking services or requirements. Some credit unions offer 24/7 live customer service. Other institutions featured, allow you to use a foreign ID or ITIN number if you aren’t a US citizen.

Read the original article on Business Insider