Thu. Jun 22nd, 2023

    News

    Indiana Moms for Liberty Chapter Apologizes for Quoting Hitler in First Newsletter

    By

    Jun 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Indiana Moms for Liberty Chapter Apologizes for Quoting Hitler in First Newsletter

    Octavio Jones/Getty Images

    An Indiana chapter of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty is walking back its decision to quote Adolf Hitler at the top of its first-ever newsletter.

    Founded in 2021, Moms for Liberty is a well-funded nonprofit that has been at the forefront of campaigns to curtail education about race, gender, and LGBT issues in schools, as well as efforts to promote charter and private schools over public classrooms. The group has a national leadership team as well as local chapters, which have launched pressure campaigns and school board bids at a local level. The group’s anti-LGBT work recently earned it a hate group designation from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Though Moms for Liberty disputes the hate group label, copy-pasting the Führer probably isn’t helping.

    In its inaugural newsletter, “The Parent Brigade,” the Moms for Liberty chapter of Hamilton County, Indiana, included a Hitler quote at the top of the page.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Main suspect in Khashoggi killing reappears in public as MBS visits Paris

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    James Cameron says the ‘catastrophic implosion’ reminds him of the 1912 disaster

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    NYC approves ‘thrill ride’ for Times Square which will drop people 260 FEET atop skyscraper

    Jun 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Main suspect in Khashoggi killing reappears in public as MBS visits Paris

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    James Cameron says the ‘catastrophic implosion’ reminds him of the 1912 disaster

    Jun 22, 2023
    News

    NYC approves ‘thrill ride’ for Times Square which will drop people 260 FEET atop skyscraper

    Jun 22, 2023
    News Politics

    Coast Guard: Debris of missing sub found near the Titanic

    Jun 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy