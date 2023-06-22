Indiana Moms for Liberty Chapter Apologizes for Quoting Hitler in First Newsletter

Octavio Jones/Getty Images

An Indiana chapter of the right-wing group Moms for Liberty is walking back its decision to quote Adolf Hitler at the top of its first-ever newsletter.

Founded in 2021, Moms for Liberty is a well-funded nonprofit that has been at the forefront of campaigns to curtail education about race, gender, and LGBT issues in schools, as well as efforts to promote charter and private schools over public classrooms. The group has a national leadership team as well as local chapters, which have launched pressure campaigns and school board bids at a local level. The group’s anti-LGBT work recently earned it a hate group designation from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Though Moms for Liberty disputes the hate group label, copy-pasting the Führer probably isn’t helping.

In its inaugural newsletter, “The Parent Brigade,” the Moms for Liberty chapter of Hamilton County, Indiana, included a Hitler quote at the top of the page.

