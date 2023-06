WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

There are MORE Trump tapes: The Justice Department has ‘multiple’ tapes of the ex-president in the classified documents case – including his boasting of files detailing an attack on Iran

Prosecutors gave evidence to Trump team as part of discovery process

It includes “interviews” conducted with non-governmental entities

Authorities also plan to use Trump’s own public statements as evidence.

‘Multiple’ recordings have been made of Trump in classified documents case, says DOJ