This Short Sleeve Button-Down Is Elevating My Entire Summer

Chances are good that you have your preferred pair of jeans, a favorite tee, an “every time it’s clean” hoodie, and maybe even a pair of lucky underwear. Do you remember when those go-to garments of yours earned their status? Probably not; they likely earned prime position organically over time, beating their rivals due to fit and comfort with each wearing. Well, I know precisely when I established my go-to button-down short-sleeve shirt for the summer: it was the first time I put on the Cuban Shirt from Percival.

I don’t recall the exact words that went through my head, but I know they were something like: “Damn, this is a great shirt.” What’s so great about it? Let’s start with the feel. Made from a heavy-knit Italian blend of cotton, there’s a notable weight to this shirt. It feels more substantial than most short sleeve button-downs, which are usually light and airy; it’s comparable in feel to a long-sleeve shirt you’d break out in October, except it’s actually super breathable.

