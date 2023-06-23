Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    News

    Expert Who Begged Off a Titanic Sub Mission Saw an Implosion Coming

    By

    Jun 23, 2023 , , , , ,
    Expert Who Begged Off a Titanic Sub Mission Saw an Implosion Coming

    Photo illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    When OceanGate Inc. offered Robert Mester a voyage aboard the Antipodes, a predecessor to the Titan, the privately operated five-person submersible that imploded while descending to the wreckage of the Titanic, he politely begged off the expedition.

    “They were using off-the-shelf hardware from Radio Shack to operate inside, and quite frankly we’re talking about an environment that requires robust equipment that has certifications and qualifications that are established by different agencies for man-rated submersibles,” said Mester, a deepwater salvage master and ex-Marine based in Washington State. “None of the equipment that I saw inside the submersible was up to that [level], so I just chose not to go.”

    Mester said he had later boarded the Titan while it was on dry land, but, as before, decided against an actual dive.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Samuel L Jackson reveals his watermarked script for The Avengers was STOLEN and sold online

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    Jordana Brewster shows off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini as she frolic on the beach in LA

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    How deep is the ocean? Deeper than the highest point on Earth’s surface, by more than a mile

    Jun 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Samuel L Jackson reveals his watermarked script for The Avengers was STOLEN and sold online

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    Jordana Brewster shows off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini as she frolic on the beach in LA

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    How deep is the ocean? Deeper than the highest point on Earth’s surface, by more than a mile

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    Expert Who Begged Off a Titanic Sub Mission Saw an Implosion Coming

    Jun 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy