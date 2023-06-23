Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    Samuel L Jackson reveals his watermarked script for The Avengers was STOLEN and sold online

    Samuel L Jackson reveals his watermarked script for The Avengers was STOLEN and sold online

    Samuel L Jackson reveals his watermark script for The Avengers was STOLEN and sold online – forcing Marvel execs to set up a fake buy to get it back

    A copy of the script by Samuel L Jackson was printed by an employee of the Canadian production office during the filming of the film before it was posted online.
    This forced the film’s executives to set up a fake buy to keep the script from falling into the public’s hands, but the person didn’t show up for the meeting.
    Jackson said the employee was identified and resigned before leaving the country. Marvel has since tightened its security to avoid a repeat

    Samuel L Jackson reveals his watermarked script for The Avengers was STOLEN and sold online

