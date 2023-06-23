A ‘Terrified’ Teen and a Maritime Legend: Tributes Pour in for Titanic Sub Victims

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Suleman Dawood did not want to go on the minivan-sized deep sea submersible to explore the shipwrecked Titanic on Sunday.

In fact, according to his paternal aunt, he was “terrified.”

But the 19-year-old, who had just finished his first year at Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow, Scotland, knew the dangerous expedition was important to Pakistani tycoon father, 49-year-old Shahzada Dawood. So even though he “wasn’t very up for it” and had expressed his concerns to another family member, Suleman joined his lifelong Titanic obsessive father and four other strangers on the $250,000-a-head voyage to the wreck, located 400 miles off Newfoundland this weekend.

