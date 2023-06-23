Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    News

    A ‘Terrified’ Teen and a Maritime Legend: Tributes Pour in for Titanic Sub Victims

    By

    Jun 23, 2023 , , , , ,
    A ‘Terrified’ Teen and a Maritime Legend: Tributes Pour in for Titanic Sub Victims

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Suleman Dawood did not want to go on the minivan-sized deep sea submersible to explore the shipwrecked Titanic on Sunday.

    In fact, according to his paternal aunt, he was “terrified.”

    But the 19-year-old, who had just finished his first year at Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow, Scotland, knew the dangerous expedition was important to Pakistani tycoon father, 49-year-old Shahzada Dawood. So even though he “wasn’t very up for it” and had expressed his concerns to another family member, Suleman joined his lifelong Titanic obsessive father and four other strangers on the $250,000-a-head voyage to the wreck, located 400 miles off Newfoundland this weekend.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Global diabetes rates to soar from 529 million to 1.3 billion by 2050

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    Sabrina Elba stuns in Paris in a black form-fitting dress

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    The destruction of a major dam near Kherson could be a game-changer for Ukraine’s special operators

    Jun 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Global diabetes rates to soar from 529 million to 1.3 billion by 2050

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    Sabrina Elba stuns in Paris in a black form-fitting dress

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    The destruction of a major dam near Kherson could be a game-changer for Ukraine’s special operators

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    The betting odds are rolling in for who is favored to win in a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

    Jun 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy