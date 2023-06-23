The Jennifer Lawrence ‘Hot Ones’ Proves the Show Is Starting to Feel Lukewarm

Image via First We Feast

Is Hot Ones, dare I say it, losing its sauce?

On Thursday, Jennifer Lawrence made a press stop at First We Feast’s popular YouTube series, to promote her new sex comedy No Hard Feelings. The sitdown/supper with host Sean Evans felt like it was years in the making, given that a show about junk food—which Lawrence has infamously discussed ad nauseum—is ideally suited for her. Yet over the course of its 23 minutes, I couldn’t help but wonder why this episode, despite the actress’ down-to-clown energy, was ultimately disappointing.

Let me start by saying that this conversation, like in most Hot Ones epsiodes, is perfectly well-produced and occasionally funny. Among other topics, Lawrence talks about the time she had to act next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep in the 2021 film Don’t Look Up with a missing tooth. She starts quasi-sobbing in a way that makes Evans and the off-screen audience burst into giggles. She’s also wearing a very cute, Blair Waldorf-esque ensemble.

