The betting odds are rolling in for who is favored to win in a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Sportsbooks have released early odds on the potential match-up.

Elon Musk raised the possibility of a hypothetical “cage match,” with Mark Zuckerberg, over Twitter.

In response, the Meta founder took to Instagram to request a location for the bout.

Sportsbooks have quickly formulated betting odds around a potential fight between the tech CEOs.

Who has better odds in a physical match-up between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk?

It depends on who you ask, according to odds released Thursday by sportsbooks.

It isn’t often that you get to witness two of the wealthiest men in the world posture over a hypothetical physical conflict, but that is exactly what happened this week after Elon Musk took some figurative jabs at Mark Zuckerberg over Twitter.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” Musk put out into the ether, late on Tuesday night, in response to a Twitter user that jokingly warned about Zuckerberg’s well-publicized interest in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Shortly thereafter, Zuckerberg took a page out of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s playbook and took to Instagram to agree in principle, asking Musk to “send me location.”

Now, oddsmakers are hurriedly putting out betting lines for a cage fight between Zuckerberg and Musk — aged 39 and 51 respectively.

DraftKings, one of the more recognizable sportsbooks in the US, outlined potential odds that list Zuckerberg as a favorite at -160, meaning you would have to bet $160 on Meta’s CEO to win $100. Meanwhile, Musk was listed as a +140 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on Twitter’s former CEO to win, would net $140.

“Zuckerberg is 12 years younger and has taken part in an intensive challenge in which he ran a mile, completed 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups and 300 squats, before running a further mile, all while wearing a 9kg weighted vest,” Johnny Avello, DraftKings’ Director of Race & Sports Operations said in a statement.

Bovada, another online sportsbook, has similar odds — just reversed. In its prediction, Musk is a -150 favorite, meaning you would have to bet $150 to win $100, while Zuckerberg is a +110 underdog, meaning a $100 bet, would net $11o.

“We can appreciate that Zuck has the BJJ background, but in the ring we’d likely tip the scales to Musk as the literal heavyweight,” a Bovada spokesperson told Insider. “Zuck might outlast him and has height on his side but with reach and previous training on his side we like Musk as the -150 favorite.”

“For a player to expect to win money long-term on -150 bets they’d need to expect that bet to win more than 60% of the time,” the spokesperson added. “For +110 that number would be 47.62%, The extra 7.62% over 100% represents the house hold or margin on the market – what percentage of money wagered the house would expect to win if all dollars wagered were equally distributed relative to he payout prices.”

Meta representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, but previously had said Zuckerberg’s response to Musk spoke for itself.

Users can’t actually bet on this fight, considering it has not been made official, but Dana White, president of the UFC, told TMZ Sports that “if they really want to do it and they’re serious,” then he would establish a pay-per-view event for the bout.

