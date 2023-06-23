Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    Gutfeld Says Gender-Affirming Care Will Lead to Civil War

    Fox News host Greg Gutfeld made a spurious historical analogy when discussing gender-affirming care Thursday, likening Democrats who support pro-LGBTQ+ causes to the Confederacy’s effort to defend slavery by taking up arms.

    On the same day that Fox News was called out for misleadingly substituting “gender-affirming care” for outdated terms like “sex change” when publishing licensed content from wire services like Reuters and the AP on its website, Gutfeld chose to characterize the practice narrowly as the “removal of healthy organs from children who are going through some kind of confusion.” (Surgical procedures represent only a small subsection of gender-affirming care, which also includes things like mental health services and hormone therapy, among others.)

    Gutfeld then turned his ire on Democrats like Pennsylvania Sen. Dick Durbin, who earlier in the day praised a Texas doctor after she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in opposition to a state law that prohibits gender-affirming care.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

