    James Cameron Says He Knew About Sub Implosion Days Before Any of Us

    James Cameron Says He Knew About Sub Implosion Days Before Any of Us

    CNN

    James Cameron, the director of 1997’s Titanic, said in an interview on Thursday that he had correctly guessed the fate of the Titan submersible less than 24 hours after it disappeared on Sunday—then watched the “futile” search unfold, “hoping against hope that I was wrong.”

    Cameron, a prolific deep-sea explorer himself, explained to CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he’d missed the initial news of OceanGate Expeditions losing contact with its submersible, having been out to sea on a ship. By Monday morning, though, he was in contact with his colleagues in what he called “the deep submergence community.”

    Learning from them that both communications and tracking had been lost simultaneously, Cameron said he’d begun to suspect an implosion, “a shockwave of events so powerful that it actually took out” tracking, a secondary system with its own fail-safes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

