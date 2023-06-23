Boebert Tries to Downplay Her Catfight With MTG During Hannity Interview

Fox News

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared defiant during a Fox News interview Thursday night, defending her decision to draft an impeachment resolution against President Joe Biden and downplaying her very public spat with onetime partner-in-crime, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The right-wing firebrand told Fox’s Sean Hannity that she “did not put my life on pause” to “get in spats with people”—despite an incident in which she and Greene were seen on the House floor going head-to-head in full view of C-Span cameras Wednesday. At one point Greene even called Boebert a “little bitch,” The Daily Beast previously revealed.

Her appearance on the network came just hours after Republicans voted to send her resolution to impeach Biden to Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees for review, in an apparent effort to avoid a direct vote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.