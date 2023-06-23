Rebirth Beirut celebrates world music day on the historic stairway of Saint Nicolas in Achrafieh

NNA – Following the success of last year#39;s event, Rebirth Beirut once again brought life and music to the historic stairway of Saint Nicolas in Achrafieh. This gathering united a large number of citizens who danced until midnight, rekindling joy in the hearts of the people of the region who had endured significant hardships following the devastating port explosion in 2020, which destroyed their homes, shops, and caused tragic loss of life and injuries.

Mr. Gaby Fernaine, President and Founder of Rebirth Beirut, welcomed the attendees, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported the association, especially the Governor of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud. He also thanked MEDCO and commended the cooperation of media, commercial establishments, and tourism establishments for their dedicated efforts in preserving Beirut#39;s beautiful image.

Fernaine further expressed his appreciation for the participants who contributed to the success of the Music Festival, including DJ Guy, Les Croquenotes, Spectrum, Sabayat Band, Clara Atallah, Ss.hh.a.n.a, Joy Fayad, and the official sponsors of the event. Their unwavering support showcased immense patriotism and a sense of responsibility towards the revival of Beirut and Lebanon.

He added, #39;We aim to establish this event as a cherished annual tradition, filled with joy and light, as that is the essence of Beirut. Today, we continue to illuminate all the streets and avenues of the city, ensuring that it remains a city of joy and love.#39;

It is worth mentioning that Rebirth Beirut actively contributes to the city#39;s rehabilitation by illuminating its streets and promoting new artists through cultural, artistic, and musical events. They are committed to these endeavors out of love for Beirut and its people.

