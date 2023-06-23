Sam Altman says he’d go watch Elon Musk cage fight Mark Zuckerberg

Sam Altman said he would watch a match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have taken digs at each other before.

Now the two tech CEOs have seemingly agreed to a cage fight.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Bloomberg he “would go watch” if the two actually fight.

Tech execs trading barbs is nothing new, but Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seem eager to take it to the next level — and at least one of their peers plans to watch if the tech titans do tussle.

In a tweet Tuesday, Musk said he’s “up for a cage match if he is,” referring to Zuckerberg, in response to a tweet speculating that Meta might soon launch a rival to Musk’s Twitter.

Zuckerberg — who has gotten into jiu jitsu, competing in his first tournament earlier this year and winning some medals — seemingly agreed. He posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet to an Instagram story on Wednesday night with the simple caption of “Send me location.”

To his mother’s dismay, Musk responded to Zuckerberg’s request with “Vegas Octagon,” appearing to refer to the city’s Apex Arena, where UFC bouts take place.

“I would go watch if he and Zuck actually did that,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on Thursday, though he said he doesn’t think he would ever take Musk on in a physical fight.

Altman and Musk were part of a group that together cofounded OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, in 2015, before Musk stepped down from its board of directors in 2018. Since then, the two have traded disses.

Musk later said one of the reasons he left OpenAI was that he “didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do.”

“He really cares about AI safety a lot,” Altman told Bloomberg of Musk. “We have differences of opinion on some parts but we both care about that and he wants to make sure we, the world, have the maximal chance at a good outcome.”

Altman did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

