NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday welcomed at the Grand Serail, Mufti of Moscow and the Head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Albir Hazrat Krganov, in the presence of Russia#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov.

The Mufti of Moscow is currently visiting Lebanon at the head of a delegation from the Assembly.

nbsp;

============== L.Y