NNA -nbsp;Ukraine said Friday it had downed an entire barrage of 13 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces overnight targeting an airfield in the west of the country.

ldquo;Thirteen of the occupiersrsquo; cruise missiles were destroyed on June 23… This time the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region,rdquo; the Ukrainian air force said on social media. — AFP

