Gemayel, Kataeb party delegation meet French envoy at Pine Palace

NNA – The Lebanese Kataeb Party bloc, chaired by MP Sami Gemayel, on Friday met with French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, at the Pine Palace (Qasr El Sanawbar) in Beirut.

The meeting was attended by MPs Nadim Gemayel and Dr. Selim Sayegh, as well as Kataeb Political Bureau member Joelle Bou abboud.

Following the meeting, MP Sami Gemayel said via his Twitter account that the meeting with the French Presidential Envoy was frank, during which they presented the Kataeb Partyrsquo;s approach towards the presidential file.nbsp;

He added: ldquo;We also presented a written road map for a solution based on the state#39;s restoration of its sovereignty, the lifting of the guardianship imposed on it, and the implementation of the required reforms to get the Lebanese people out of the depth of the crisis.rdquo;

