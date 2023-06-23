Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports hands KSA Ambassador invitation to attend the inauguration of ‘Beirut, Capital of Arab youth’ inaugural ceremony

    NNA – nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. George Kallas, on Friday visited Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, accompanied by the Ministryrsquo;s Public Relations Department Head, Hasan Sharara, and the Ministerrsquo;s Bureau Chief Hussein Omar.

    Caretaker Minister Kallas discussed with Ambassador Bukhari the general situation, and hailed his undertaken consensual diplomacy.

    Kallas also handed Ambassador Bukhari an official invitation addressed to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, Chairman of the current session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports and Saudi Minister of Youth and Sports, to attend the opening ceremony of quot;Beirut, Capital of Arab Youth 2023quot;, set to take place upcoming July 20th.

