Berri welcomes Moscow Mufti, “Arab Parliamentarians Against Corruption” delegation, MP Michel Murr, receives congratulatory cable from Patriarch Minassian marking Adha Eid

nbsp;NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Mufti of Moscow and the Head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Albir Hazrat Krganov, and the President of the Russian Christian World Union, Alexei Cherkozov, in the presence of Russia#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov.

The general situation in Lebanon and the region and ways to enhance Islamic-Christian dialogue were presented, as well as legislative cooperation between the Lebanese and Russian House of Parliaments.

On emerging, Mufti Krganov said: ldquo;We discussed an array of matters, especially the issue of exchanging expertise between the Russian and Lebanese parliaments and the role of social organizations in this regard. We also talked about the Russian laws that have been legislated and stipulated the protection and preservation of customs, traditions, and spiritual and human values in Russia.rdquo;

Speaker Berri later received MP Michel Murr and discussed with him the general situation, the latest political developments and legislative affairs.

Berri later received a delegation from the Arab Parliamentarians Against Corruption, (ARPAC), chaired by Dr. Nasser Al-Sane, in the presence of MP Dr. Imad Al-Hout.nbsp;

The delegation briefed Speaker Berri on the ARPAC activities and work, and handed him the organizationrsquo;s reports on the rules and ethics of the political work of parliamentarians and ministers in the Arab world, relevant legislations, and the Arab Parliamentarian#39;s Guide to Promoting Integrity and Combating Corruption.

On the other hand, Berri received a congratulatory cable on the occasion of the holy Eid Al-Adha from Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian.nbsp;

