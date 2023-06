nbsp;

nbsp;NNA – Head of Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) Walid Jumblatt, and Head of ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; MP Teymour Jumblatt, are currently meeting with French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Pine Palace (Qasr El Sanawbar) in Beirut.

