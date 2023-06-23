32 of the biggest failed products from the world’s biggest companies

Google founder Sergey Brin wearing Google Glass— the company’s augmented reality glasses which were halted in 2015.

Even the most successful companies in the world have the occasional flop.

As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos once said, “Amazon will be experimenting at the right scale for a company of our size if we occasionally have multibillion-dollar failures.”

We put together 32 of the world’s biggest flops, from Nintendo’s Virtual Boy to Google Glass.

Launching a product is tough.

“Less than 3% of new consumer packaged goods exceed first-year sales of $50 million — considered the benchmark of a highly successful launch,” say Joan Schneider and Julie Hall, co-authors of “The New Launch Plan.”

That’s part of the reason that the most heavy-hitting names in business — from Nintendo to Netflix, Microsoft to McDonald’s — have had some of the biggest belly flops.

Here’s a look at 32 of those flops, and what we can learn from them.

Aimee Groth, Jay Yarow, and Drake Baer contributed reporting to this story.

