Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Moawad, Renewal bloc meet with Le Drian at Pine Palace

    By

    Jun 23, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Head of the quot;Independence Movementquot; Michel Moawad, on Friday said in a statement after his meeting with the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Pine Residence in Beirut: ldquo;Today, I met the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Pine Palace, in the presence of the French Ambassador, Anne Grillo, and a team from the embassy, followed by an expanded meeting with my colleagues in the ldquo;Renewal Blocrdquo; Fouad Makhzoumi and Ashraf Rifi, while MP Adib Abdelmassih apologized due to his presence abroad.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    Moawad added: ldquo;During the meeting, I valued the constant French concern for Lebanon and the development in the French approach, which is based on the need to elect a president for the republic as soon as possible in preservation of stability and as a gateway for the regularity of institutions, as well as respecting the Lebanese parliamentary, political and popular will that rejects the logic of imposition and obstruction.quot;

    Moawad also stressed that there is no stability or solution except with everyonersquo;s return to the state and respect for its sovereignty, constitution, laws and institutions.

    nbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

