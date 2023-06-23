Run, Don’t Walk—You Can Get the Infamous Anthropologie Mirror For 40% Off Right Now

Photo: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Anthropologie

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Like so many others, I have been waiting for Anthropologie’s viral Gleaming Primrose mirror to go on sale for what feels like a lifetime, and at last, that day is finally here. Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose mirror sale comes to us courtesy of its current home decor sale, and the discount applies to each of the sizes—including extra-large.

For a limited time (or however long supplies last), you can score the coveted Gleaming Primrose mirror for a generous 40 percent off (along with hundreds of other customer-favorite markdowns). Anthropologie has sales regularly enough, but the sales almost ~always~ exclude this Instagram-famous Primrose mirror—along with its equally as chic peers, the Cecilia Mirror (also available in various sizes) and the Peacock Floor Mirror.

