TikTokers are reeling over an OceanGate job posting advertising an ‘immediate opening’ for a submersible pilot

An OceanGate job listing that’s getting heat on TikTok asks for candidates with a sense of humor.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TikTokers are calling out a job posting from OceanGate, the company behind the Titan submersible.

The deep-sea watercraft was found in pieces Thursday after setting on its voyage last weekend.

The company’s job posting asks for a committed candidate with a sense of humor.

TikTokers are roasting an OceanGate job posting advertising an “immediate opening” for a submersible pilot.

OceanGate is the company behind the Titan submersible that was found in pieces on Thursday after going missing during a deep-sea tour of the Titanic ship wreckage. The sub had five people on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The job posting, featured on OceanGate’s website and Indeed this week, said the company was looking for “a committed and competent individual with combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations.”

The posting also asked for candidates who can work in a confined space, fit through a 28-inch diameter ring, and is “positive and energetic with [a] good sense of humor.”

It’s unclear when the posting was initially published. On the job-search site Indeed, the posting was accepting applicants as recently as Friday morning. Hours later, however, a message appeared saying the listing had expired — meaning the employer was either no longer hiring or not accepting more applications.

An OceanGate spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider request for comment. The Seattle Times reported late Thursday that the company’s main office closed indefinitely.

TikTokers are roasting the job posting online, with users commenting, “This literally proves what everyone says about companies filling your position the second you die” and saying it “really shows you everyone is replaceable.” (It’s likely the job was posted prior to the Titan tragedy, however).

Since the Titan’s passengers lost contact with a Canadian research vessel on Sunday, it has been reported that company leadership was warned about safety issues with the watercraft but dodged safety rules and generally evaded standards-checks that didn’t yet exist because of its “innovation.” Rush was quoted in a 2021 interview saying he knew he had “broken some rules” making the submersible.

