Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    🔴 Live: Ukraine’s defence minister presses for NATO membership ‘formula’ ahead of Vilnius summit

    Jun 23, 2023
    🔴 Live: Ukraine’s defence minister presses for NATO membership ‘formula’ ahead of Vilnius summit

    Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday he expected Kyiv to receive a clear signal and “formula” for it to become a member of NATO when it holds a summit in Vilnius next month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he recognises it would be impossible to join the military alliance while Russia’s war in Ukraine is still under way. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

