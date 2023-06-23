Fri. Jun 23rd, 2023

    News

    Seeking nominations for Insider’s CMOs to Watch in 2023

    By

    Jun 23, 2023 , , ,
    Seeking nominations for Insider’s CMOs to Watch in 2023

    Taco Bell Global Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant was on last year’s CMOs to Watch list.

    Taco Bell

    Insider is seeking nominations for its fifth annual list of CMOs to Watch.
    This list recognizes first-time and newly named top marketers at consumer brands.
    Submit your nominations via the form below by July 14.

    Fresh off revealing its Most Innovative CMOs list, Insider is seeking nominations for its fifth annual list of CMOs to Watch, and we want to hear from you.

    Unlike our annual list of the Most Innovative CMOs recognizing established top marketers, this list spotlights people who were named to their roles in the past year or are first-time marketing chiefs and are helping their companies navigate disruption with fresh perspectives. Check out last year’s list here.

    Our selection will be based on nominations as well as our own reporting. We’ll consider their past accomplishments, how their brands are disrupting their industries, and changes they’re introducing.

    Please submit your nominations via this form by 5 p.m. ET July 14. We’ll plan to publish the list later in the summer.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Apple stock could soar 37% to a $4 trillion market valuation by the end of 2024 after confirming a key breakout to all-time highs

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    ‘King of Clones’: The Rise and Fall of Korea’s Most Controversial Scientist

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    How Right-Wing Media Made the Titan Sub Disaster a Vast Conspiracy

    Jun 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Apple stock could soar 37% to a $4 trillion market valuation by the end of 2024 after confirming a key breakout to all-time highs

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    ‘King of Clones’: The Rise and Fall of Korea’s Most Controversial Scientist

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    How Right-Wing Media Made the Titan Sub Disaster a Vast Conspiracy

    Jun 23, 2023
    News

    Mali voters approve changes to constitution in referendum

    Jun 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy