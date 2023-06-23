See photos of tech’s elite all dressed up at the White House

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attended a White House dinner held Thursday for Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington.

CEOs of Apple, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI traded in business casual — and possibly set aside their bets on a potential CEO face-off — for their finest tuxedos to dine at the White House last night.

The White House invited leaders from across the tech and business industries for a dinner held for Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington. The visit has been a crucial one for Biden, as the White House looks to build closer ties with India. The meeting was held amid growing hostilities with China over its increased aggression toward Taiwan and its economic decoupling with the US.

Notably, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and former CEO of Twitter were absent from the dinner event. The two may have been preoccupied this week with conversations about engaging in a possible cage fight — after all, UFC president Dana White said he had talked on the phone on Thursday with both men for 1.5 hours.

Other business powerhouses made the invite list, as well. James Murdoch, one of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s sons, was in attendance. As were financial leaders Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup; Adena Friedman, president of Nasdaq; Deven Parekh, venture capitalist and managing director of Insight Partners; and Hemant Taneja, CEO and managing director of General Catalyst, according to a guest list the White House released.

Other notable industry figures included American designer Ralph Lauren; filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan; David Calhoun, CEO of Boeing; Larry Culp, CEO of General Electric; and Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose firm created ChatGPT, was in attendance. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in tuxedo at the White House. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance. Apple has a growing presence in India. Apple CEO Tim Cook in tuxedo at White House. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Cook was joined by Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. Cook holds up a peace sign, next to Jackson at the White house dinner Thursday. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed up. Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the White House. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images The Google CEO attended with his wife, Anjali Pichai. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife, Anjali Pichair at the White House. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images The CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon and his wife Shelley McMillion. CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon, and his wife Shelley McMillion. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images US designer Ralph Lauren and his wife, Ricky Lauren were in attendance. US designer Ralph Lauren and wife Ricky Lauren at the White House. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Indian-American film director M. Night Shyamalan and his wife, Bhavna Shyamalan were also at the dinner. US filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, and his wife Bhavna Shyamalan at the White House. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

