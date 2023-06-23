How Right-Wing Media Made the Titan Sub Disaster a Vast Conspiracy

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

While it was almost inevitable that the right-wing outrage-industrial complex would make the Titan sub disaster yet another flashpoint in its never-ending culture war over “wokeness,” conservatives also found a way to add a Hunter Biden conspiracy theory into the mix.

And for good measure, at least one prominent far-right media personality has suggested the implosion of OceanGate’s tourist submersible was part of a bizarre conspiracy to cover up the real truth about the Titanic’s sinking—which has to do with the Federal Reserve and the Rothschilds.

On Thursday afternoon, after days of round-the-clock news coverage, officials confirmed that a debris field found near the wreckage of the Titanic belonged to the Titan. The submersible, which had five passengers aboard, had been missing since shortly after it began its voyage on Sunday. “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” OceanGate Expeditions, the owner of the Titan, said in a statement.

