Trump-Obsessed Trucker Arrested for String of Wildly Racist Attacks

FBI

The feds have finally nabbed a Trump-obsessed Confederate sycophant accused of sparking racial terror for well over a year in his North Carolina town.

Marian Hudak, a white man, was arrested by the FBI in Concord Thursday and charged with interfering with federally protected activities and the right to fair housing, according to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The agent who led the investigation on Hudak said there was “probable cause” that Hudak committed racial intimidation.

Read more at The Daily Beast.