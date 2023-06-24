Feud Between Moscow and Wagner Group Turns to All-Out War

Concord Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Moscow has reportedly put its security forces on high alert after Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin publicly called for “patriots” to help him stage a mutiny and stop the “evil” leading the war effort.

After months of feuding between the mercenary boss and Russia’s Defense Ministry, things came to a head Friday when Prigozhin accused the Russian military of ordering a rocket strike on a camp full of his men and vowed merciless revenge.

Within hours, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced charges against Prigozhin for attempting to incite an armed rebellion, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

