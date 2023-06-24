Rally Credit Union Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: Rally Credit Union (formerly Navy Army Community Credit Union) is a great choice if you live in certain parts of Texas and want to use a credit union that serves a Hispanic-American community. It pays higher interest rates than many brick-and-mortar institutions, especially on CDs. However, you can still find the best CD rates at online banks.

Rally Credit Union Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings4Checking4.5CD3.75Money market account4.25Trustworthiness5Total: 4.25

Rally Credit Union Pros and Cons

Pros Cons

Credit union that serves a Hispanic-American community

Pays high interest rates

No monthly service fees

Low minimum opening deposit for savings and checking accounts

Overdraft protection

Must live in an eligible South Texas countyTo maintain membership status, you need to keep $25 in your savings account dailyHigh early withdrawal penalties on CDsInterest compounds monthly or quarterly, not daily

Rally Credit Union Basic Savings Account – Product Name Only Review

The Rally Credit Union Basic Savings Account – Product Name Only is a solid option if you’re looking for an account with a low minimum opening deposit and no monthly service fees. You’ll need to maintain $25 in your account daily to maintain membership with the credit union and $50 to earn interest.

If you’re looking to earn a higher interest rate, you may want to look through our best high-yield savings accounts guide, or check out the credit union’s money market account to see if it’s a better fit.

Rally Credit Union Liberty Checking Account – Product Name Only Review

The Rally Credit Union Liberty Checking Account – Product Name Only is a strong high-yield checking account. If you meet the qualifications, you can earn a high interest rate, especially on balances under $25,000. You’ll also get unlimited reimbursements on out-of-network ATM transaction fees.

To earn the highest interest rate, you’ll need to meet the following requirements.

Have an account balance under $25,000Make 10 debit card transactions monthlySchedule one direct deposit or automatic payment monthlyEnroll in electronic email statements

Rally Credit Union CD – Product Name Only Review

You may like a Rally Credit Union CD – Product Name Only if you’re looking for high interest rates on CD terms up to three years.

For CDs with terms longer than three years or with lower early withdrawal penalties, you’ll want to bank elsewhere.

Rally Credit Union Money Market Account – Product Name Only Review

The Rally Credit Union Money Market Account – Product Name Only is a great option if you can deposit at least Rally Credit Union Money Market Account – Minimum Deposit initially. There is Rally Credit Union Money Market Account – Fees Display, you have easy access to your account with an ATM card and paper checks, and you earn a solid interest rate even if you don’t have a high account balance.

About Rally Credit Union

Rally Credit Union is a Hispanic American-led credit union with 21 branches in Texas. You can find a branch in any of the following cities:

Corpus ChristiAransas PassBeevilleCalallenKingsvillePortlandRockportBrownsvilleEdinburgMcAllenMissionPharrWeslaco

As part of the Co-op network, members have access to over 30,000 free ATMs throughout the US. You can also receive support from any of the 5,000 shared branches included in the network — but you can only open an account at a Rally Credit Union branch.

Customer support is available by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The credit union’s mobile app has 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store and 4.6 out of 5 stars in the Apple store.

Rally Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA, so individual accounts are secured up to $250,000.

How to Join Rally Credit Union

You’re eligible for membership with Rally if you live or work in any of the following South Texas counties:

AransasHidalgo NuecesBeeJim WellsSan PatricioCameron Kleberg

To become a member, you’ll have to pay $25 if you’re opening a savings account or $45 if you’re opening a savings and checking account. You’ll need to keep a $25 daily balance in your savings account to maintain membership.

The Role of Hispanic American-led Institutions

Racial discrimination and unfair lending practices at banks have made it difficult for Hispanic-American families to receive the same opportunities and services as white families.

Hispanic American-led financial institutions and other mission-driven banks were created to address gaps in underserved communities. Since the 1960s, Hispanic American-led financial institutions have focused on embracing the language and culture of their local communities.

At Rally Credit Union, customer support is available in Spanish and English. It also provides financial literacy education to members who want to learn more about personal finance.

Is Rally Credit Union Trustworthy?

Rally Credit Union hasn’t been involved in any recent public controversies. It also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (although it is still listed as Navy Army Community Credit Union, its previous name, by the BBB).

BBB ratings are determined by how a business deals with customer issues and whether it is transparent about business practices. A good BBB rating won’t necessarily guarantee a good experience with a credit union, though. If you want to see whether an institution might be a good fit, talk to family members or friends who use the credit union. You can also read online customer reviews.

Rally Credit Union FAQs

Is Rally Credit Union FDIC-insured?

No, but Rally Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA. Banks are insured by the FDIC, while credit unions have NCUA insurance. Both keep your insured money safe if your financial institution fails.

Where are Rally Credit Union locations?

Rally has 21 branches in the following Texas cities: Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Beeville, Calallen, Kingsville, Portland, Rockport, Brownsville, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, and Weslaco.

Can anyone bank with Rally Credit Union?

No, you must live in Aransas, Hidalgo, Nueces, Bee, Jim Wells, San Patricio, Cameron, or Kleberg counties to become a member of Rally Credit Union.

Methodology: How we Reviewed Rally Credit Union

At Personal Finance Insider, we use our banking methodology to rate savings, checking, and money market accounts; we use our certificates of deposit methodology to rate CDs. We give each account a rating between 0 and 5.

We look at ethics, customer service, and mobile apps for all types of accounts. Then we tailor our methodology depending on the type of account. For example, we look at overdraft fees for checking accounts and early withdrawal penalties for CDs.

How Rally Credit Union Compares

Rally Credit Union vs. Bank of South Texas

Rally may be the more convenient option, because it has 21 branches around the state while Bank of South Texas has just six. You’ll find Bank of South Texas locations in Edinburg, Pharr, McAllen, Kingsville, Hebbronville, and Mission.

Both are Hispanic American-led institutions. But Bank of South Texas is the clear choice if you don’t qualify for membership at Rally — Bank of South Texas is a bank, not a credit union, so anyone can open an account.

Overall, Rally Credit Union tends to pay higher interest rates on accounts. You can open a money market account at Bank of South Texas Money Market Savings Account – Editorial Name Only with significantly less money, though.

Rally Credit Union vs. International Bank of Commerce Personal Savings Account – Editorial Name Only

International Bank of Commerce is also a Hispanic American-owned bank, and it’s the better choice if you want a larger branch network. It has well over 100 locations around Texas and Oklahoma. But because it isn’t part of a shared branch or ATM network, it has significantly fewer ATMs than Rally Credit Union.

If you aren’t eligible for membership with Rally, you’ll prefer International Bank of Commerce since it doesn’t have membership requirements. However, Rally pays higher interest rates and lets you open a CD with less money.

