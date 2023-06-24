Russian Military Brass Begs Wagner Fighters to Surrender

Concord Press Service / Handout via Reuters

Russian General Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of Russia’s war against Ukraine, has issued a video appeal calling on members of the notorious Wagner Group to surrender and resist their boss’ calls for a full-blown uprising.

The move comes amid reports of Wagner convoys heading towards Moscow and follows a jaw-dropping series of allegations by Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin—who first accused the Russian Defense Ministry of lying about the motivations for Moscow’s war against Ukraine, and just hours later claimed the military had retaliated by killing a “huge number” of his mercenaries in a missile strike.

Prigozhin, who used to be known by the nickname Putin’s Chef, then went all in and publicly called for “patriots” in the country to join him and thousands of Wagner mercenaries in staging an uprising to rid the Defense Ministry of “evil” and “scum.”

