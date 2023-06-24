Kentucky Dems Ask Feds to Probe Daniel Cameron Donations

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The Kentucky Democratic Party has asked the FBI and Justice Department to investigate a series of campaign contributions to Republican attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron from officials at a company that his office was investigating, citing possible “serious violations” of ethics laws.

“Kentucky law prohibits the Attorney General from using or attempting to use ‘his official position to secure or create privileges, exemptions, advantages, or treatment for himself or others in derogation of the public interest at large,’” the letter, which was sent out Friday afternoon and obtained by The Daily Beast, said. The request cites Kentucky laws that prohibit the attorney general from using “his influence in any matter which involves a substantial conflict between his personal or private interest and his duties in the public interest.”

“If an Attorney General solicits or knowingly accepts contributions from entities he is actively investigating, then he has likely committed serious violations” of those laws, the letter alleges.

Read more at The Daily Beast.