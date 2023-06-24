Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Feds Want to Delay Trump Mar-a-Lago Documents Trial to December

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty

    Federal prosecutors have asked the judge in the classified documents case against Donald Trump to delay the trial until December. In a filing Friday, the Department of Justice says Trump’s defense team does not oppose the move.

    Prosecutors said that at first glance, the case does not appear to qualify for a continuance under the statute because it is not overly complex and “does not present novel questions of fact or law.”

    “However,” they wrote to Judge Aileen Cannon, “the case does involve classified information and will necessitate defense counsel obtaining the requisite security clearances.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

