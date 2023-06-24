Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Kendall Jenner Is So Dull—and Proud of It

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Kendall Jenner Is So Dull—and Proud of It

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    With Kanye West out of the picture and a reality show that no one besides BuzzFeed knows is airing, the Kardashian PR machine has never been harder at work.

    It’s not that the family’s industrious matriarch, Kris Jenner, has ever taken a day off from puppeteering her daughters’ lives since they were first thrust into the spotlight, nearly two decades ago. But an avalanche of scandals involving the women’s not-so-great partners and a more censored approach to documenting their lives have propelled the family’s already slippery reputation into a more dire place—at least, in terms of popularity. (Let’s face it: These people will never not be raking in tons of cash.)

    Things are apparently so bad that the only way certain family members can receive the attention they want these days is by revolting against their own hard-earned brand.

