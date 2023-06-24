Contrarian Defenses of RFK Jr. Are Not Brave—They’re Boring

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

You do not, under any circumstances, “gotta hand it to RFK Jr.”

If you fancy yourself a nuanced, just-asking-questions, politically tribeless centrist—and are so desperate to find an activist avatar that will give voice to your outrage against the mainstream media, various government and corporate institutions, and the Democratic Party in general—then consider seeking out and elevating one who hasn’t demonstrated through decades of high-profile activism and innumerable media appearances that his two speeds are “dishonest” and “dumb as shit.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—the 69-year-old longshot Democratic presidential candidate—would be just another anonymous, unemployed nepo baby if he had a different last name. But thanks to descending from mid-20th century political royalty, he’s polling well enough against President Joe Biden that it’s tough to ignore his candidacy, even as some commentators argue we should freeze him out as a moral imperative. (Just as when the media at first tried to pretend Donald Trump’s political rise wasn’t happening, I don’t agree that ignoring faux-populist demagogues will make the problem go away.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.