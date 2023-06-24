Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    LIVE: Moscow accuses Wagner head of mutiny, after he vows to oust Russia's military leadership

    LIVE: Moscow accuses Wagner head of mutiny, after he vows to oust Russia’s military leadership

    Russia accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of armed mutiny on Friday after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike. Prigozhin, who claims his forces have crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine, vowed to “go to the end” to topple the Russian military leadership, while the country’s prosecutor general said he was under investigation for “armed rebellion.”  Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

