Macron Says He’s Ready To Talk To Putin

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he would pick up the phone if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to call him to make any sort of proposal in relation to the Ukraine conflict. nbsp;

nbsp;

In an interview with the news channel France24, the French leader noted, however, that he has ldquo;no reasons to call [Putin] first,rdquo; adding that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was ongoing and that he hoped that the time for negotiations would soon come on terms favorable to Kiev.nbsp;

nbsp;

ldquo;But, if he calls me and proposes something, I will answer, because France has always been a mediator,rdquo; Macron said. He also stressed that any resumption of dialogue today is only possible ldquo;if there is a return to international law, which ensures the possibility of living in peace.rdquo; — RT

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;