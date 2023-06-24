Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Macron Says He’s Ready To Talk To Putin

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he would pick up the phone if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to call him to make any sort of proposal in relation to the Ukraine conflict. nbsp;

    nbsp;

    In an interview with the news channel France24, the French leader noted, however, that he has ldquo;no reasons to call [Putin] first,rdquo; adding that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was ongoing and that he hoped that the time for negotiations would soon come on terms favorable to Kiev.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ldquo;But, if he calls me and proposes something, I will answer, because France has always been a mediator,rdquo; Macron said. He also stressed that any resumption of dialogue today is only possible ldquo;if there is a return to international law, which ensures the possibility of living in peace.rdquo; — RT

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Russian citizens warned to stay indoors are filming within spitting distance of Wagner troops in Rostov-on-Don

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Twitter executives were hesitant to ban Trump after Jan. 6, challenging the right-wing narrative that the company was quick to de-platform conservatives, WaPo reports

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    LIVE UPDATES — Russia’s Wagner chief faces ‘mutiny’ charges

    Jun 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Russian citizens warned to stay indoors are filming within spitting distance of Wagner troops in Rostov-on-Don

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Twitter executives were hesitant to ban Trump after Jan. 6, challenging the right-wing narrative that the company was quick to de-platform conservatives, WaPo reports

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    LIVE UPDATES — Russia’s Wagner chief faces ‘mutiny’ charges

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Can Saudi Arabia’s billion-dollar bet on tourism succeed?

    Jun 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy