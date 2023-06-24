Putin vows to punish those involved in mutiny, accuses them of treason

Russian President Vladimirnbsp;Putin pledged to punishnbsp;everyone involved in the quot;armed rebellionquot; and accused them of treason.

In a televised address Saturday morning, Putin appealed to those who quot;by deceit or threats, were dragged into a criminal adventure, pushed onto the path of a serious crime mdash; an armed rebellion.quot;

His comments come after Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the mercenary Wagner Group,nbsp;accused the Kremlinnbsp;of deliberately bombing Wagner troops. Russia#39;s Ministry of Defense has denied the accusations, calling Prigozhin#39;s remarks quot;informational provocation.quot; The mercenary chief had also claimed that Russia#39;s justification for invading Ukraine was based on lies.

He characterized the unprovoked war in Ukraine as a struggle for Russia#39;s future, an effort that Putin said requires unity among its forces. The Russian leader said, quot;I repeat, any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood, to us as a nation.quot;

quot;We will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats. Including mdash; from internal betrayal,quot; Putin said. quot;And what we are faced with is precisely a betrayal. Exorbitant ambitions and personal interests led to treason.quot;

Putin also described the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a city in southwestern Russia near Ukraine, as difficult but said he would seek to stabilize the situation there.

Prigozhin has claimed that he and his mercenary forces have taken control of the city, a key logistical hub for Russia#39;s war efforts in Ukraine. CNBC has not verified the claims. The Wagner chief has demanded that top Russian general Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister meet him in Rostov.

The U.K. defense ministry characterized this feud between Wagner and Moscow as quot;the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times,quot; adding that it has quot;escalated into outright military confrontation.quot; The ministry said the loyalty of Russia#39;s forces is crucial to the outcome of this situation. It had noted there was little evidence of Russian forces fighting with the mercenary troops, even remaining quot;passivequot; or quot;acquiescingquot; in some cases.

Putin#39;s pledge to make those who organized the rebellion answer for their actions marks a stark split for Prigozhin, who had once been seen as one of the president#39;snbsp;long-standing supporters. As tensions mounted between the paramilitary leader and senior defense officials, Prigozhin had been careful to not direct his criticism toward the Kremlin and Putin.

Russia has relied heavily on the mercenary group in its war, but a rift has grownnbsp;between Moscow and Wagner fighters. Prigozhin previously complained that his forces had only received a fraction of ammunition deliveries that had been requested. He has also criticized defense officials#39; strategy in Ukraine.

The mercenary rebellion comes as Ukraine chips away at Russian-occupied territory in itsnbsp;counteroffensivenbsp;efforts. Fighting has intensified, but Kyiv#39;s efforts have only producednbsp;limited gainsnbsp;so far. — CNBC

