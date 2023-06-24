Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minister of Agriculture announces reduction of milk powder imports to 50 percent

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Haj Hassan, held a meeting in his office at the ministry, which included representatives of dairy and cheese factories and institutions operating in this sector, in addition to senior ministry officials specialized in the animal production sector.

    During the meeting, the minister announced the reduction of milk powder imports to 50 percent, and he also called for reducing palm oil imports and border control.

    The minister also discussed the issue of setting customs duties on imported dairy products whose manufacture includes vegetable oils.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Intense video appears to show how Ukrainian snipers use night-vision technology to devastating effect against Russian attackers

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    A TikTok craze has people stealing dishes and glasses from restaurants, and it’s revealing a long history of sticky-fingered diners

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    LIVE — Putin threatens punishment for Wagner ‘mutiny’

    Jun 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Intense video appears to show how Ukrainian snipers use night-vision technology to devastating effect against Russian attackers

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    A TikTok craze has people stealing dishes and glasses from restaurants, and it’s revealing a long history of sticky-fingered diners

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    LIVE — Putin threatens punishment for Wagner ‘mutiny’

    Jun 24, 2023
    News

    Titan sub: Canadian transport regulator opens investigation

    Jun 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy