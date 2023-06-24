Minister of Agriculture announces reduction of milk powder imports to 50 percent

NNA – Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Haj Hassan, held a meeting in his office at the ministry, which included representatives of dairy and cheese factories and institutions operating in this sector, in addition to senior ministry officials specialized in the animal production sector.

During the meeting, the minister announced the reduction of milk powder imports to 50 percent, and he also called for reducing palm oil imports and border control.

The minister also discussed the issue of setting customs duties on imported dairy products whose manufacture includes vegetable oils.

