Le Drian concludes his visit to Lebanon by meeting Bou Habib

NNA – French presidential envoy and former Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, concluded his visit to Lebanon, by meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, accompanied by the French Ambassador, Anne Grillo.

Le Drian put the Foreign Minister in the atmosphere of his meetings with the Lebanese parties, and that he will soon continue his contacts with them.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Hani Al-Shmaitly, the Director of the Minister#39;s Office, Walid Haidar, and the diplomat, Youssef Jabr.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;