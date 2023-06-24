How to watch Glastonbury 2023 live stream for free online from anywhere

Glastonbury plays host to 200,000 revellers this weekend.

We’re into the second day of the live music marathon that is Glastonbury, and there’s still an incredible selection of bands to see today and tomorrow, not to mention plenty of yesterday’s action to catch up on via on-demand streaming (including a surprise appearance from the Foo Fighters no less!). We have everything you need on how to watch a Glastonbury 2023 live stream online for free too.

With over 100 stages spread across Glastonbury, there will inevitably be clashes with what you want to watch. But keep an eye on the iPlayer, as it shows multiple live acts simultaneously throughout the weekend. Fresh recordings are being uploaded as we go too. They’ll also remain online for 30 days, so there’s no rush.

As has been the way for years now, if you’re already in the UK, you can watch loads of Glastonbury across the BBC on broadcast TV. If you’re out of the UK, we can help you tune in like a local via a VPN (virtual private network), which lets you use the iPlayer website like you were in the UK. This digital streaming service will have even more extensive coverage than the TV channels, so it’s worth checking out if you don’t see your favorite band or artist in your TV guide.

Free Glastonbury live stream quick links:

UK: BBC on TV / iPlayer (free)Not in the UK? Access FREE live streams via ExpressVPN (save 49% + get 3 extra months free)Live music dates: June 23-25BBC Glastonbury schedule

The VPN highlighted below is the best in the business and super simple to set up (no technical expertise required). It’ll help unlock global streaming options and greatly enhance your privacy and general security across your devices, so you’ll probably find a use for one long after you’ve used it to live stream Glastonbury this weekend.

How to watch Glastonbury in the UK

Coverage is spread across multiple BBC channels on TV throughout the weekend. That red button popup will probably be involved too, giving you even more options. All these channels and more will also be on the BBC iPlayer, so that’s probably your best chance of seeing more niche artists as the TV channels will, of course, chase the bigger crowdpleasers. Naturally, entire sets from the headliners Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will be showing live on TV and online.

What if you’re not in the UK, though?

How to watch Glastonbury live stream from anywhere for free

If you try to live stream Glastonbury via the iPlayer from abroad, you’ll find you’re geo-blocked due to your location. You can fix that by using a VPN to simulate the location of your device and enjoy a weekend of Glastonbury as if you were back in the UK.

It’s strange how this is the best option for one of the world’s most well-known music festivals, but sadly, other countries don’t have local versions. We’re assuming some mad pact was made in a field between the BBC and festival/land owner Michael Eavis. I’ve been to Glastonbury (the village), it wouldn’t be the weirdest thing I’ve seen there. So yes, before we get into my Wicker Man story…

How to live stream Glastonbury with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the festival.Turn it on and set it to a UK location.Go to the iPlayer.Create a login with a UK postcode.Watch live and on-demand footage.Dates: June 23-25

How to watch the surprise Foo Fighters Glastonbury set

There are always a few mystery bands to surprise us at Glastonbury each year, and Friday had a legendary one. The mysterious band, the ChurnUps, turned out to be the Foo Fighters. Missed it? That’s not a problem, as you can watch the hour-long set on the iPlayer here for the next 30 days. As with all the other Glastonbury coverage, you’ll need a VPN to see Dave Grohl and crew in action if you’re not in the UK.

BBC TV Glastonbury schedule

All the below times are in BST for the remaining live streams. Don’t forget, though, performances for many acts are being uploaded to the BBC iPlayer the day after and will be streamable there for 30 days.

Saturday

BBC 2: 5-9 p.m. BST – Raye, Jacob Collier, Rick AstleyBBC 3: 7-8 p.m. BST – Tom Grennan, AitchBBC 1: 9-10 p.m. BST – Lewis Capaldi, LizzoBBC 2: 10-2 a.m. BST – Guns N’ Roses, Fat Boy Slim, Christine and the Queens, Say She She

Sunday

BBC 1: 5-6 p.m. BST – Rick Astley, BlondieBBC 2: 6-9 p.m. BST – Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Becky HillBBC 1: 9-11.05 p.m. BST – Elton JohnBBC 2: 11.05-12.20 a.m. BST – Phoenix, Rudimental

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

