    Salloum calls on pharmacists, all Lebanese to pray for Kettaneh

    Jun 24, 2023

    NNA – President of the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate, Joe Salloum, called on Lebanese pharmacists, and all Lebanese, to pray for thenbsp;recovery ofnbsp;Red Cross Secretary General, George Kettaneh, quot;this great man with his humanity and patriotism, who did not differentiate between a Lebanese and another, and whose wonderful message has imprinted the Red Cross for years…quot;

    Salloum hailed the strong relation thatnbsp;has been established between the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate and the Red Cross innbsp;their continuous cooperation to servenbsp;the patient and the human being in Lebanon, through several training programs and donation campaigns that included all pharmacies.

