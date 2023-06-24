Eight Chinese aircrafts fly near Taiwanese waters

NNA – The Taiwan Ministry of Defense confirmed today that eight Chinese military aircraft crossed the quot;middle linequot; of the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, and approached its waters.

The ministry said that 19 aircraft, including J-10 and J-16 fighters, were spotted around its territory.

It said in a statement: quot;Eight of these planes crossed thequot; middle line of the Taiwan Strait quot;, referring to the invisible border that separates the island from the mainland and is 44 km from the coast of Taiwan,quot; AFP said.

quot;Five ships of the Chinese Navy also conducted a joint combat patrol,quot; the ministry added, noting that it is closely monitoring the situation and has deployed its aircraft and patrol ships in response to this incident.

