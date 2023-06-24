Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Temporary suspension of navigation on the Russian Moskva River

    By

    Jun 24, 2023

    NNA – The Russian official TASS news agency quoted the authorities in Moscow as saying that quot;navigation of the Moskva River, which passes through the Russian capital, was temporarily suspended today, Saturday, amid a rebellion by the private military group Wagner,quot; according to quot;Reutersquot;.

    Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a separate statement that quot;there are no restrictions on the movement of cars and trucks to and from the city, and security checks have been tightened.quot;

