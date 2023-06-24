Zelensky: Russia’s weakness became evident after the Wagner Rebellion

NNA -nbsp;Reuters news agency quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying that quot;Russia#39;s weakness has become clearquot; and that quot;the morenbsp;Moscow keeps its forces and fighters in Ukraine for a longer period, the more chaos it will bring intonbsp;Russia.quot;

Zelensky made his comments on the Telegram app amid an apparent mutiny against the Russian military by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia#39;s private military group Wagner, on Saturday.

quot;Russia#39;s weakness is clear. Complete weakness,quot; Zelensky wrote. quot;The longer Russia keeps its forces and fighters on our lands, the more chaos, pain and problems it will reap on itself later.quot;

nbsp;

============