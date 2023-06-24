The camping room.

Orlando Theme Homes

An Orlando, Florida, rental home is called the Oasis by its owners and it’s easy to see why.

In addition to seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, it has an arcade and a secret slide.

There’s also an infinity pool with an outdoor movie theater and views of a nature preserve.

A rental home in Orlando has so many epic features that your kids won’t even want to go to Disney World.

Instead, they can entertain themselves with an arctic-themed arcade accessible by a hidden slide, a drive-in movie theater with a vintage Chevy truck, an indoor basketball court, an infinity pool, and a camping room complete with a tent, campfire, and bunk beds.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, which is around 30 minutes from Magic Kingdom and sleeps 17 guests, is called the Oasis by its owners. Renting the home through Orlando Theme Homes ranges from $2,360 to $4,800 per night.

Keep scrolling to see inside.

This Orlando, Florida, home might look normal from the outside, but inside, there are plenty of secrets to uncover. The exterior of Oasis. Orlando Theme Homes But first — here’s the home’s living room. It has a retractable screen door, so you can keep bugs out without totally closing off the room. The living room. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes The kitchen looks pristine, with white walls and appliances, along with a standalone kitchen island. The kitchen. Orlando Theme Homes The home has seven bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. This room also has outdoor seating. A bedroom. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes Here’s one of those bathrooms, with a detached soaking tub. An en-suite bathroom. Orlando Theme Homes A bedroom on the second floor has a spa-like feel. Another bedroom. Orlando Theme Homes Also on the second floor is a drive-in movie-theater room, called the Star Lite Drive-In. In addition to its fake sand and lawn chairs, there’s a real truck. The Star Lite Drive-In. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes The truck, a vintage ’55 Chevy, is outfitted with a queen-size bed. The Star Lite Drive-In. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes If you find the secret door in this room, it opens to a slide … The Star Lite Drive-In. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes … which takes you down to the Arctic Arcade. The Arctic Arcade. Orlando Theme Homes The arcade is outfitted with air hockey and multiple games, in addition to the secret slide. The Arctic Arcade. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes If that’s not enough to keep your kids entertained, check out the camping room, equipped with fake trees, a tent, another projector screen, and a firepit. The Cabin Room. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes The room also has a “cabin” with bunk beds. It means you can enjoy all the fun of camping … with the amenities of a luxury house. The Cabin Room. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes But if you don’t want to experience cabin life, there’s also a room with normal bunk beds. A room with bunk beds. Orlando Theme Homes The house also comes with an indoor basketball court. The basketball court. Orlando Theme Homes The second-floor lounge has a bar, shuffleboard, and pool views. The lounge. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes The second-floor balcony, which also overlooks the pool, has hammocks for lounging. The balcony. Orlando Theme Homes The infinity pool is attached to a hot tub, as well. The pool. Orlando Theme Homes At the edge of the pool, there’s seating with a firepit. The fire-pit. Orlando Theme Homes Renters can take advantage of the Florida weather by having meals in a large dining area outside. There’s also an outdoor TV with more seating. Outdoor dining. Orlando Theme Homes A large movie screen turns the backyard into an outdoor movie theater. The outdoor movie theater. Orlando Theme Homes It’s easy to see why the owners call this the Oasis. Rentals start at $2,360 a night, according to its listing. The Oasis. Orlando Theme Homes Source: Orlando Theme Homes

