Sat. Jun 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Azerbaijan’s Consul in Lebanon visits Islamic Orphanage, Druze Orphan Home Foundation on eve of Adha Eid

    By

    Jun 24, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced, in an issuednbsp;statement today, that quot;Consul Farhad Golozadeh visited, on an embassy humanitarian initiative, ​​the Islamic Orphanage and the Druze Orphan Home Foundation in Beirut, offering Eid sacrifices and some food aid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.quot;

    On behalf of the embassy, ​​Consul Golozadeh also expressed sincere Eid greetingsnbsp;to all the workers in these two institutions,nbsp;wishing them quot;righteousness, goodness and blessingsquot; and hoping that God quot;will bless all the Lebanese with peace and prosperity.quot;

    For their part, the responsible officialsnbsp;of both charitable institutions expressed their deepnbsp;appreciation to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, hoping for ongoing ties of friendship and affection.

