Azerbaijan’s Consul in Lebanon visits Islamic Orphanage, Druze Orphan Home Foundation on eve of Adha Eid

NNA – The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced, in an issuednbsp;statement today, that quot;Consul Farhad Golozadeh visited, on an embassy humanitarian initiative, the Islamic Orphanage and the Druze Orphan Home Foundation in Beirut, offering Eid sacrifices and some food aid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.quot;
On behalf of the embassy, Consul Golozadeh also expressed sincere Eid greetingsnbsp;to all the workers in these two institutions,nbsp;wishing them quot;righteousness, goodness and blessingsquot; and hoping that God quot;will bless all the Lebanese with peace and prosperity.quot;
For their part, the responsible officialsnbsp;of both charitable institutions expressed their deepnbsp;appreciation to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, hoping for ongoing ties of friendship and affection.
