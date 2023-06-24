Heads of government of three European countries discuss the situation in Russia

NNA – Finnish Prime Minister Petri Urbu announced that he had discussed with the heads of government of Estonia and Latvia the situation in Russia, according to the quot;Novostiquot; agency.

Urbunbsp;tweeted on Twitter: quot;I had telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaya Kallas, and the Prime Minister of Latvia, Chrisanis Karins, about the situation in Russia, and we agreed on close cooperation.quot;

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto commented on the events in Russia, saying: quot;The situation in Russia is unclear, and there is a lot of information that has not been verified. It is internal Russian affairs, and they are closely monitored in both Finland and other countries. The speech of the Russiannbsp;President Vladimir Putin proves how dangerous the current situation is,quot; STT news agency reported.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on its citizens to quot;immediately leave the cities of Rostov, Voronezh and Belgorod.quot;

According to the estimates of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow, there are now about 200 Finnish citizens in Russia.

Earlier today, Saturday, Putin delivered an emergency speech after the founder of quot;Wagnerquot; called for armed disobedience, describing this call as treason to Russia and its people, and stressed that its organizers will not escape punishment.

He pointed out that the attempted military rebellion is a stab in the back, and that the Russian authorities will not allow the division of Russia and will be keen to protect the people.

